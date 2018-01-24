WrestlingInc.com

Matt Hardy On Returning To His Compound After Loss, Go-Home WWE NXT Tonight, Big E's New Day Intro

By Marc Middleton | January 24, 2018

- WWE posted this video of Xavier Woods recording Big E as he does the classic introduction for The New Day backstage. As noted, Big E and Carmella lost to Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in last night's Mixed Match Challenge Week 2 match-up.

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode will be the final show before Saturday's "Takeover: Philadelphia" event. The following matches & segments were taped for tonight:

* Sitdown segment with Shayna Baszler and NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon

* No Way Jose vs. Cezar Bononi

* Bianca Belair vs. indie veteran Luscious Latasha

* The Authors of Pain vs. two enhancement talents

* Johnny Gargano vs. The Velveteen Dream with the Takeover title shot on the line

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- Matt Hardy continues to tease that Senor Benjamin, Reby Hardy and son Maxel will be joining him in WWE for this new "Woken" storyline and the feud with Bray Wyatt, The Great War. Hardy made these tweets after losing to Wyatt on RAW 25 this week:

