WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Official Announcement

As noted, it was revealed today that the 2019 WWE Royal Rumble will be held at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on January 27th, 2019. This is the first time the Rumble will be held inside a Major League Baseball stadium. The company is expecting more than 40,000 fans for the Rumble. There will also be a WWE NXT Takeover event that Saturday, plus RAW and SmackDown events in Phoenix at the nearby Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Below is WWE's official announcement on the 2019 Rumble Weekend: