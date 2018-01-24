For the 25th Anniversary of Raw, WWE spent weeks of hyping appearances for the show. When the show occurred, these names were used mainly in backstage segments and ceremonial appreciation on the stage.

One of these instances was when WWE introduced a group of former WWE women's competitors who were said to be contributions to the success of Raw. These names included the Bella Twins, Trish Stratus, Lillian Garcia, Maryse, Michelle McCool, Jacqueline, Kelly Kelly, Torrie Wilson, Terri Runnels, and Maria Kanellis. The other spot where the women were showcased was the eight-women tag match, as Asuka, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Mickie James defeated Nia Jax, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, and Alicia Fox.

Former WWE writer Tom Casiello was critical of how these legends were utilized on the Raw 25 show. Casiello was released from his role in 2016 as the managing lead writer, who oversaw the Raw & SmackDown writing teams. During his time in the WWE, he was instrumental in bringing a stronger presence to the women's division, and also convinced Vince McMahon for Sasha Banks and Charlotte to headline the Hell in a Cell event in 2016.

Although he has made it clear in past tweets that he loved working with WWE and there was no bitterness involved in his release, he did have this to say about what he saw on Raw 25.

It was incredible seeing all the women who paved the way for the Women's Revolution on stage tonight. I especially loved how they were just on the stage for a pop. #TheresStillSoMuchWorkToBeDone ?? — Tom Casiello (@tommiecas) January 23, 2018