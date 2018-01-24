Lana Snaps On Enhancement Talent (Video), Finn Balor Says He's Coming For Everything (Photo), Becky

- Above is video from Lana's latest training session with Rusev and Aiden English. Lana ends up snapping and putting enhancement talent Kris Stadtlander of Create-A-Pro in The Accolade. Lana and Rusev are set to face Elias and Bayley in Week 5 of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which SmackDown Superstars have the most momentum going into the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match. As of this writing, 48% voted for Becky Lynch while 28% voted for The Riott Squad, 11% for Naomi, 5% for Carmella, 4% for Natalya and 4% for Tamina Snuka & Lana.

- Finn Balor tweeted the following on Tuesday, just hours after The Balor Club's big segment with DX at the RAW 25 special: