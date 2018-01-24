WrestlingInc.com

Triple H And Johnny Gargano Hype WWE NXT Match, WWE SuperCard Season 4 Update, SmackDown Top 10

By Marc Middleton | January 24, 2018

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Washington, DC.

- 2K sent us the following WWE SuperCard update today:

2K announced today the latest update for WWE SuperCard – Season 4 is available beginning today on iOS and Android devices.

The update incentivizes players looking for an extra challenge by introducing Heroic Events. Once players complete a Ring Domination or Road to Glory solo event, the Heroic version of the same event is unlocked and offers a whole new set of rewards. Heroic cards are also more powerful than their basic counterparts and come with a new aesthetic to represent the accomplishment.

Additionally, the update introduces a new opportunity for players to utilize their best female WWE Superstar cards in the weekly PvP rotation: Women's Royal Rumble, an all-female version of the original game mode!

For additional details on this product update, check out the blog post here: wwe.2k.com/supercard/news/entries/a-daring-heroic-journey-and-an-all-female-royal-rumble

For more information on the WWE SuperCard series and 2K, visit wwe.2k.com/supercard, become a fan on Facebook or follow the game on Twitter.

Triple H Says 'Stay Tuned' About Ronda Rousey Coming To WWE
See Also
Triple H Says 'Stay Tuned' About Ronda Rousey Coming To WWE

- As noted, tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature Johnny Gargano vs. The Velveteen Dream in the main event. Gargano's "Takeover: Philadelphia" title shot against NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas will be on the line. We heard rave reviews on the match when it happened at Center Stage in Atlanta but Triple H and Gargano took to Twitter today and also gave props to the match. They wrote:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Royal Rumble Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top