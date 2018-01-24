WrestlingInc.com

WWE Takes Over Philly (Video, Photos), Samoa Joe At WWE NXT Takeover, Sean Waltman Video From RAW 25

By Marc Middleton | January 24, 2018

- WWE posted this video of Sean "X-Pac" Waltman reflecting on his big upset over WWE Hall of Famer Razor Ramon (Scott Hall), as The 1-2-3 Kid, back in 1993. Waltman also talks about being back for RAW 25 and shows off his dog, who he brings with him on the road. The video was recorded before Monday's big event at The Manhattan Center's Grand Ballroom.

Sean Waltman On Why He Left WWE The First Time, Low WWE Pay In The 90s, His WCW Release, 205 Live
See Also
Sean Waltman On Why He Left WWE The First Time, Low WWE Pay In The 90s, His WCW Release, 205 Live

- Samoa Joe, Renee Young, Corey Graves, Sam Roberts and Charly Caruso have been announced for the one-hour WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia" pre-show at 7pm EST on Saturday. Renee and David Otunga have been confirmed for the two-hour Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show on Sunday, which begins at 5pm EST.

- Bayley and Mark Henry appeared with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and other city officials at City Hall on Tuesday for a special event that saw this week declared "WWE Week" with a proclamation. They also presented the Mayor with a custom WWE Title belt. The city will host NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia" on Saturday night, the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Sunday, RAW on Monday and SmackDown on Tuesday. Below are photos and videos from the event at City Hall. The ceremony begins at 7 minutes on the video.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Royal Rumble Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top