Diamond Dallas Page On If WWE Should Bring Back Hulk Hogan

TMZ Sports caught up with Diamond Dallas Page and asked if he thought Hulk Hogan should return to the WWE after being fired in 2015. Hogan was released from the company shortly before a tape containing him making racist remarks were made public. Page responded that Hogan was a big reason why he made it to the top of WCW and hoped WWE would bring him back.

"To me, at some point Hulk [Hogan] has to come back," Page said "I'm hoping that gets seen on the WWE side, because [I'm] a big Hulk Hogan fan. He was really one of the guys who was instrumental in helping me get up to that spot as the top guy. Because he believed in me, and when I won the World Title that night of the match he was in there: me, Flair, Sting and Hogan."

Page continued that Hogan had done his time in regards to Hulk's previous comments and didn't think Hogan was racist, at all.

"Hulk, he's spent his time," Page said. "I don't think anybody believes that Hulk - in anyway - has any racist bone in his body. Bottom line is he's a good man and I hope to God he gets to come back."

Earlier this month, WWE gave a statement about Hogan returning, and at this time, it didn't sound a return was happening quite yet.

"At this time, WWE remains committed to its decision."

See Also Hulk Hogan Involved In Another Lawsuit Over Leaked Sex Tape

Aside from being a judge for Tough Enough, Hogan's last appearance for WWE was at WrestleMania 31, where he reformed the nWo with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall to assist Sting in his match against Triple H at the event. Triple H had some backup of his own in D-Generation X (Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, Road Dogg, and Billy Gunn) and he picked up the win over Sting with the help of a baseball bat.

You can see Diamond Dallas Page's full comments in the video above.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit TMZ Sports with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.