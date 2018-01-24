WrestlingInc.com

Stephanie McMahon Announces Her Royal Rumble Role, Scott Hall - Triple H Video From RAW 25, Stock

By Marc Middleton | January 24, 2018

- WWE posted this video of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall reminiscing at The Manhattan Center during the RAW 25 event on Monday and talking about how he feels like he belongs in WWE. Triple H makes a special appearance during the interview.

- WWE stock was up 0.42% today, closing at $33.49 per share. Today's high was $33.93 and the low was $33.33.

Stephanie McMahon On WWE In 20 Years, WWE Network Improvements, Diversity & Equality In WWE, More
See Also
Stephanie McMahon On WWE In 20 Years, WWE Network Improvements, Diversity & Equality In WWE, More

- Stephanie McMahon announced on Twitter that she will be joining the announce team for the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match this Sunday in Philadelphia. She tweeted:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Royal Rumble Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top