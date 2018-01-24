Mark Henry Says It's Up To Finn Balor To Take A More Prominent Role In WWE

WWE Superstar Mark Henry was on Busted Open with Dave Lagreca and Bully Ray, and spoke about Finn Balor needing to take a more prominent role in WWE.

"As far as somebody that I really wanna watch what's gonna happens next, Finn Balor," Henry said. "I'd like to see him take a more prominent role, but that's up to him. Some people float along, you gotta be ambitious. I think me and you [Bully Ray] may need to have a sit down and tell him who he really is. ... Believing in yourself to the point to where it's real. Our fans, it's real to them. There's no 'Hey, is wrestling real?' No. Wrestling is real. But to him, he doesn't know yet, he doesn't know how real it could be."

Henry also gave praise to Roman Reigns for his in-ring action and how he makes the fans feel what happens to him.

"I love the action of Roman Reigns, because he's a big guy, a tough guy," Henry replied. "You feel him when he gets hit, his face is very descriptive."

