WWE On Stephanie McMahon - Rumble, Sasha Banks Taking On Hot Wings (Video), Sami Zayn - Becky Lynch

- Sami Zayn continues to try and bring out Becky Lynch's mean streak ahead of their WWE Mixed Match Challenge Week 3 match against Braun Strowman and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Above is video of Becky flipping out on a staffer after being set up by Sami, who thinks they will do just fine if Becky will show this side more often.

- As noted, RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon revealed on Twitter that she will join the announce team to call the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match on Sunday in Philadelphia. WWE confirmed the news with the following announcement:

Stephanie McMahon to join commentary for Women's Royal Rumble Match this Sunday

Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon announced on Wednesday, via Twitter, that she will be on commentary this Sunday for the first-ever 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

A former Women's Champion in her own right and one of the driving forces of WWE, it was Stephanie who announced the unprecedented over-the-top-rope contest, where 30 female Superstars will battle it out to earn a World Championship opportunity on The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania 34.

- Sasha Banks will make an appearance on First We Feast's viral "Wings of Death" show this week to chat WWE while trying various hot wings. Below is a preview: