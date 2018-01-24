WrestlingInc.com

New WWE NXT 'Takeover: Philadelphia' Match Revealed, News On Plans For The Pre-Takeover TV Tapings

By Marc Middleton | January 24, 2018

Triple H revealed during today's media call that Kassius Ohno vs. The Velveteen Dream has been added to Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia" card. You can check out the full call in the video above.

It was also revealed that the January 31st NXT episode will be filmed at the Wells Fargo Center before Takeover hits the air on Saturday. The tapings will feature TM-61's return to TV plus appearances by Roderick Strong and Nikki Cross.

Below is the updated card for Takeover:

NXT Title Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas

NXT Women's Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Ember Moon

NXT Tag Team Title Match

The Authors of Pain vs. Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish

Extreme Rules Match

Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black

Kassius Ohno vs. The Velveteen Dream

