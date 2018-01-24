Bobby Roode was interviewed by WWE Fan France heading into the Royal Rumble about being the new United States Champion. Roode said that he is excited about being champion, and recalled the position he was in last year, as he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to become NXT Champion. Even as U.S. Champion, Roode stated that "you're not handed a WrestleMania match just because; you have to earn it," and he's looking forward to getting the opportunity to earn his spot.

Roode was also asked if there was one person he would like to defend his U.S. Championship against at WrestleMania. He answered, "John Cena."

He was then asked about what he wants to accomplish the most.

"I've been in the business almost twenty years, and I've only been [in the WWE] for two. So, I want to continue to stay healthy, and continue to do great things in the ring," said Roode. "Being a part of the WWE is one of the things that I always wanted to be a part of. The last two years have been, dare I say, glorious, and hopefully [I can] continue to be here for a long time. The United States Championship is just one title, and obviously, the biggest title that is out there is the WWE title or the Universal title. So, getting an opportunity to hopefully challenge for that is on the top of the list."

Roode added that he looks forward to defending his U.S. Championship, upholding its prestige, and being a fighting champion. You can hear the full interview above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE Fan France with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Axel Lefevre contributed to this article.