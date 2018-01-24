Enzo Amore Story Picked Up By Associated Press, Corey Graves Note, Triple H Media Call Audio, More

- The Enzo Amore story has been picked up by The Associated Press, so it will be appearing in many media outlets.

- Corey Graves is the guest on this Friday's episode of the Edge & Christian podcast.

- As noted, Triple H took part in a media call today. We were on hand for the call and we asked The Game if Ronda Rousey was looking to work with WWE full-time, or more as a short-term deal. Triple H also revealed a new NXT Takeover match and discussed the Iconic Duo not being on the main roster yet, WWE being open for business, the new signings and more. We will have more from the call shortly, but you can listen to it in the player below or on our audio channel.