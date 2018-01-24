WWE Women's Royal Rumble Favorite Flips Back, Who Is Favored To Win WWE Championship Match?

Ronda Rousey is back to being the most favored person to win the Women's Royal Rumble match. Thanks to our friends at Bet Wrestling for sending the following:

Odds have finally been set for the handicap match for the WWE Championship. The champion, AJ Styles is favored at -225 currently, with the team of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn a +162 underdog.

WWE Championship

AJ Styles (c) -225 vs Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens +162

Also, the Women's Royal Rumble has experienced another change at the top with Ronda Rousey once again holding the most favorable odds at +137. Ronda, who has not been announced for the match, was originally the most favored, however Asuka took over that position. While she was knocked from the top, she is still in the second most favored position at +150. Below are the top 5 favorites for the match:

Women's Royal Rumble Top 5

Ronda Rousey +137

Asuka 6/4 +150

Becky Lynch +600

Nia Jax +800

Nikki Bella +1000