Update On WWE Mixed Match Challenge Viewership Drop, Big E Has High Praise For Female Star, WWE Q4

- As Marc noted on Tuesday night, Week 2 of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge peaked at around 92,000 viewers on Facebook for its live airing. It was down 32% from last Tuesday's premiere episode, which peaked at 135,600 live viewers. As of this writing on Facebook, last night's episode has only generated 611,300 views. At this time last week, the first episode was at around 1.2 million viewers, so it is a steep 49% drop from the premiere. Note that the show is only available for Facebook users in the United States, although fans in the U.K. can watch it on the WWE Network.

Next week's episode of WWE Mixed Match Challenge will feature Braun Strowman & RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss facing Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch.

- WWE will report its fourth quarter and full year 2017 results on Thursday, February 8th. WWE CEO Vince McMahon, WWE CFO George A. Barrios and Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer Michelle D. Wilson will host a conference call beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. As always, we will have live coverage of the call.

- Despite suffering a defeat on last night's Mixed Match Challenge to the team of The Miz & Asuka, Big E was all praise for his partner on the series, Carmella. Big E wrote on Instagram:

I couldn't ask for a better partner. She's clearly always willing to use unconventional means to achieve victory. She's also made this past month an absurd amount of fun. My only regret is that it took me this long to fully realize how funny, creative and gifted she is.