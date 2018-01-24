WWE RAW 25 Reportedly Rewritten Because A Guest Celebrity Ran Late

Last Monday's RAW 25th Anniversary show was apparently rewritten three hours before going live, according to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.

According to the report, there were plans for backstage segments with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, which included the general manager segment, but they were changed when Fallon couldn't arrive to the show early enough in the day for the segments and pre-tapes. Those segments "ultimately became introductions and waves to the crowd."

As noted, Enzo Amore was backstage at RAW and was scheduled to be a part of the show before the rape allegations from a woman on Twitter hit the internet. Barrasso noted that in addition to facing Goldust from the Barclays Center, Enzo was supposed to take the Dudley Boyz signature headbutt to the groin. Heath Slater ended up taking the spot.