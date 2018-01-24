According to PWInsider, WWE's production team has begun working on video footage for the eventual return of the XFL. The report stated that the XFL will officially make its comeback in 2020 to make sure they have a proper foundation put together for the league. This would include building out rosters and coaches.

As noted, Vince McMahon had started a company separate from WWE, called Alpha Entertainment - which in a statement given from WWE last month - is geared to "explore investment opportunities across the sports and entertainment landscapes, including professional football." Since that times multiple trademarks had been filed by McMahon's company, including: "UFL" and "United Football League."

Last month, McMahon sold 3.34 million shares of WWE to fund his Alpha Entertainment, LLC. The sale netted McMahon just under $100 million.

While the initial hype of the XFL generated a strong audience, die-hard fans of the NFL heavily criticized the league, and numbers started to reflect the dissatisfaction. As a result, the XFL lasted only one season in 2001, with it resurfacing earlier this year on the ESPN 30 for 30 This Was the XFL documentary.

Source: PWInsider

