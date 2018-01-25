WWE Network Classic Content For February Revealed

According to both WWENetworkNews.com and PWInsider.com, the next series of classic content to be added to the WWE Network in February will come from the Coliseum Video collection.

According to PWInsider, 38 videos will be uploaded to the WWE Network during the first week of February.

Before WWE formed WWF Home Video in 1997 (now known as WWE Home Video), an independent company known as Coliseum Video handled their video distribution. From 1985 through 1997, Coliseum Video released VHS and Betamax cassettes featuring World Wrestling Federation action in the following categories:

* A series of "Best of" cassettes featuring classic matches, both recent at the time and from as far back as the 1960s. Many of these releases included title changes that occurred since completion of the previous volume.

- Profiles of wrestlers highlighting their best matches and moments in the World Wrestling Federation. Some of the wrestlers profiled include Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Ultimate Warrior, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake, Demolition, George "The Animal" Steele, and Ken Patera.

- Compilations featuring rarely seen or exclusive matches that took place at television tapings and televised house shows.

- Pay-per-view events (many of which are already for viewing on the WWE Network).

This content dump has been planned for a while, although there was the talk of adding episodes of WCW Thunder (WCW's B-show that aired from 1998 through 2001 on TBS) in February since Buff Bagwell and Raven's lawsuit over WWE Network royalties got dismissed last month. The lawsuit led to WWE delaying Thunder and WWE Sunday Night Heat uploads to the Network, but the door is now open for episodes from both series to be added.

PWInsider also reports that the frontrunner of classic content for March are old episodes of All-Star Wrestling, which aired on syndication from 1971 through 1986. This program consisted of top-tier or mid-card WWF wrestlers squashing enhancement talent, as well as a "feature" match between main WWF wrestlers.

Source: PWInsider

Become a PWInsider Elite member by clicking here. Elite members get access to hotline reports from their staff, two weekly audio shows, a weekly newsletter and an ad-free version of PWInsider.com.