Names Confirmed For Next Month's WWE Performance Center Tryout, WWE Releasing Book On The Rock

- According to PWInsider, WWE and DK will release a hardcover book on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in October. This book will be similar to one released on John Cena in 2016, Hustle, Loyalty & Respect: The World of John Cena, which is a 208-page guide to his character and WWE history.

Other hardcover books scheduled for release this year by WWE and DK are WWE Superstar Guide, 2nd Edition (Mar. 6), The Book of Booty: Shake It. Love It. Never Be It.: From WWE's The New Day (Mar. 13), and WWE RAW: The First 25 Years (May 8).

- WWE will hold a tryout next month at the Performance Center beginning on Feb. 8. According to PWInsider, the following names are confirmed for the tryout.

* Alexia Nicole, a 21-year-old wrestler from Toronto, Ontario, Canada who has wrestled since 2013 for various independent promotions in both Canada and the United States.

Nicole often tag teamed and wrestled with current NXT star Aliyah before she joined WWE in 2015. They started training together in 2011 in an all women's class led by former TNA star Taylor Wilde at Squared Circle Training in Toronto and both made their wrestling debut in 2013.

* Nickolaus Barnes, an independent wrestler from Utah who has worked for World Association of Wrestling in the United Kingdom. He was also involved with a WWE-produced movie last year.

What a phenomenal year. I've traveled the world, wrestled with @WAW_UK, trained with @USBSF, active US military, involved in a WWE movie, met incredible people, all while doing my best to be a great father and husband to my family. @pfair5 @MichaelPSHayes1 @NXTMattBloom @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/bbsafR2RvD — Nickolaus Barnes (@wrestle_barnes) December 28, 2017

* David Vieru, a former collegiate football player at Oregon State.

Source: PWInsider

