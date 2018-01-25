Goldberg Talks Nasty Bruising After Brock Lesnar WrestleMania Match, Vince McMahon Being Different

Recently on Heated Conversations: Hosted By Booker T, the headliner of the 2018 WWE Hall Of Fame extravaganza, Goldberg, talked about his most recent WWE run. Specifically, Goldberg noted that he was limited in that Survivor Series to WrestleMania stint. Goldberg talked about the injuries he sustained in his car wreck of a match at WrestleMania with current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Also, Goldberg talked about how fortunate he was to receive the opportunity to return to the company.

According to Goldberg, he was physically limited in his most recent WWE run.

"It was surreal, man." Goldberg recalled, "I was far removed from the 290 lbs., traps popping out of my ears, and deltoids as big as 20 lbs. bowling balls. My adrenaline was there, everything was there, the honor couldn't be any bigger, the responsibility was huge, the pressure was huge, but I would have liked to have been Godzilla doing it like I used to be and I would've liked to have been given an opportunity to maybe [gorilla] press a could of dudes and do some of the moves I used to do back in the day."

Although Goldberg claimed to be limited during his most recent return to WWE, he wished he could have given more to the WWE Universe.

"I was limited with my repertoire because of everything, because of storyline or whatever it may be, but I would've liked to have given more because of the Goldberg two move crap. I'm sick of hearing it!"

Goldberg said he suffered some pretty nasty bruising after his WrestleMania match versus Lesnar.

"Well, being older, how did I feel after?" Goldberg joked. "I think my groin turned black. The back of my right quad turned black. The back of my quad, excuse me. The back of my right leg turned black, I think, two weeks after 'Mania. It didn't happen till then! My body was in shock, I think! But I'll be honest with [Booker], man. I'll be honest. I was ready to go that night and I could've gone. I mean, whatever."

Goldberg shared that he could have gone longer in that Universal Championship bout. Goldberg went on to say that the match was the only time in his entire pro wrestling career that he was completely relaxed.

"I was waiting for Brock to hit me with 10 more suplexes." Goldberg declared. "I was amped. I was ready to go. If there was ever a match or a time that I realized a good formula, it was that night because I was relaxed!"

Finally, Goldberg acknowledged that he was very fortunate to get a second chance with WWE.

"I'll tell you what, I had a great time, man!" Goldberg admitted. "All things considered, it was an unbelievable opportunity. I wish I could have done this, I wish I could have done that, but taking everything into note, man, I'm one of the luckiest dudes in the world to get to come back and get that opportunity to rectify a lot of the things that had happened before and I couldn't do it by myself! I mean, Vince was a completely different person, at least to me. Our relationship is completely different, man."

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Heated Conversations: Hosted By Booker T with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: Heated Conversations: Hosted By Booker T