Big News On Braun Strowman's WrestleMania 34 Match, Backstage Talk On Who Should Win At The Rumble

We noted before that The Miz defeated Roman Reigns to win the WWE Intercontinental Title on this week's RAW 25 special as he's set for a monster push to go into WrestleMania 34.

The current plan is for The Miz to defend the title against Braun Strowman at WrestleMania, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This is why Miz won as clean as possible, as the Intercontinental Title match is planned to be one of the biggest matches in New Orleans.

There are people in WWE who believe Strowman should defeat Kane and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble to become champion. It was noted that the plan is still for Lesnar to defend against Reigns at WrestleMania.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

