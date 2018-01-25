Steve Austin RAW 25 Alternate Footage, Kassius Ohno Shoves Velveteen Dream (Video), Michelle McCool

- Above is alternate footage from WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin's RAW 25 return and the Stone Cold Stunners delivered to Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon.

- WWE Legend The Honky Tonk Man turns 65 years old today while former WCW valet Gorgeous George turns 42, former WWE Women's Champion Michelle McCool turns 38 and WWE UK competitor Mark Andrews turns 26.

- As noted, Kassius Ohno vs. The Velveteen Dream is now official for Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia" event. Below is video of Ohno taunting Dream after last night's loss to Johnny Gargano. Ohno shoves Dream to the ground and walks off.