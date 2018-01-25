WrestlingInc.com

AJ Styles Sends Warning For The Rumble, The Undisputed Era Mocks The Authors Of Pain, WWE Trademark

By Marc Middleton | January 25, 2018

- This new video features WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish mock The Authors of Pain and their intimidating message sent on last night's episode. The Undisputed Era is set to defend against Akam and Rezar at the "Takeover: Philadelphia" event on Saturday.

- WWE has applied to trademark "The Irresistible Force" for wrestling and merchandise use.

AJ Styles On Others Using The Styles Clash, The 'It Didn't Happen Unless It Happened In WWE' Bubble
- WWE Champion AJ Styles tweeted the following on his 2-on-1 Handicap match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view:

