More Big WrestleMania 34 Week News For The Miz, Drew Gulak Comments On Enzo Amore's Release?, Ask PC

- Above is the latest episode of "Ask The WWE Performance Center" with WWE NXT Superstars predicting who will won the women's Royal Rumble match on Sunday. The video features Peyton Royce & Billie Kay, Chad Lail, Zeda, Fabian Aichner, NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae,. Many of the Superstars go with Asuka.

- It was noted on last night's Total Divas episode that Maryse is set to give birth to her first daughter on April 6th, which is just a few days before WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. As noted earlier, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is currently scheduled to face Braun Strowman in a big match at WrestleMania. It looks like his WrestleMania 34 Week will be a big one.

- No word yet on what will happen with The Zo Train now that Enzo Amore was fired by WWE due to the rape allegations from October 2017 but it looks like Drew Gulak has issued his first comments in reference to Enzo's departure, as seen below. Next week's WWE 205 Live episode will feature the introduction of a new 205 Live General Manager and an announcement on the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title.