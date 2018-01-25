WrestlingInc.com

WWE Superstar Welcomes Second Child, Sasha Banks Eats Hot Wings (Video), Royal Rumble Theme

By Marc Middleton | January 25, 2018

- Above is full video from Sasha Banks' "Hot Ones" episode from First We Feast with The Boss trying out spicy hot wings.

- Congratulations to Chad Gable on the birth of his second daughter, Meadow Ann. WWE announced the following on Gable welcoming his second child on Wednesday of this week:

Chad Gable welcomes second daughter

Congratulations are in order for Chad Gable: WWE.com has learned the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion and his wife have welcomed their second daughter into the world. Meadow Ann arrived on Jan. 24 at 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

Join us in celebrating this exciting new addition to Gable's family!

- As seen below, WWE has announced that "Power" by Little Mix and Stormzy as a theme song for Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view:

