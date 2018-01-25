WWE Superstar Welcomes Second Child, Sasha Banks Eats Hot Wings (Video), Royal Rumble Theme

- Above is full video from Sasha Banks' "Hot Ones" episode from First We Feast with The Boss trying out spicy hot wings.

- Congratulations to Chad Gable on the birth of his second daughter, Meadow Ann. WWE announced the following on Gable welcoming his second child on Wednesday of this week:

- As seen below, WWE has announced that "Power" by Little Mix and Stormzy as a theme song for Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view: