Sami Callihan On Eddie Edwards Getting Hit With A Baseball Bat

WrestlingInc.com owner Raj Giri was on a recent media conference call with Impact Wrestling superstar Sami Callihan. During the call, Giri asked Callihan about the incident in which Eddie Edwards was hit with a baseball bat.

As previously reported, Edwards was injured during this month's Impact tapings in Orlando, Florida. During a post-match brawl with Callihan, a steel chair was placed near Edwards' head and Callihan went to hit it with the bat but it ricocheted off the chair and caught Edwards in the face. Edwards was busted open and taken to the hospital.

Edwards provided an update on Twitter saying he has a couple broken bones, cuts, and a black eye. Callihan said that he and Edwards spoke after the unfortunate incident and there are no hard feelings. In fact, both of them think it's going to help their storyline in the long run.

"It was a freak accident that sucks," Callihan said. "But we both had a talk afterwards and it was one of those things we think is gonna make this entire angle and this entire platform better at the end of the day."

PWInsider reported that Edwards had a CT scan done and he had a broken nose in addition to other broken bones in his face. Also, the cuts he had were glued shut at the hospital.