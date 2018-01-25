Charges Against Rich Swann Dismissed Today

All charges against Rich Swann have been dropped, according to PWInsider. Swann had been charged for false imprisonment/kidnapping and misdemeanor battery (touching or striking) stemming from an incident with his wife Vannarah Riggs, who works the indies as Su Yung, in mid-December.

According to the report, prosecutors determined that there was insufficient evidence to move forward with the case.

Swann was driving a car with Riggs and apparently began to critique her performance at a wrestling show earlier in the night. Swann allegedly got angry and Riggs jumped out of the car because she was worried that the argument was going to escalate. Swann then reportedly stopped the car in traffic and yelled for her to return before putting her in a headlock and dragging her back to the vehicle. The car was apparently not in park, and it crashed into a telephone pole. Swann denied physically touching Riggs and the couple reconciled shortly after.

At the Television Critics Association Winter Tour event in California earlier this month, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H said that Swann would be immediately terminated from the company if he was found guilty.

"We are just waiting on legal," Triple H said. "We have a zero tolerance policy on that, as you've seen, so he's suspended until it is determined legally one way or the other."

"And if he's convicted, he will be released," Stephanie stated.

Triple H added, "Immediately."