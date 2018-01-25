Former WWE Star Was Considered For 205 Live GM Role, The Rock Rips 'Jumanji' Hater', WWE Shop Sale

- As noted, Daniel Bryan announced that a General Manager will be announced for 205 Live, and that person will address the status of the vacant Cruiserweight title. Dave Meltzer noted in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there had been discussion of having a GM for the show for months and that they were just waiting for approval from Vince McMahon. One name considered for the position awhile back was Summer Rae, and she was told about the spot before she was released. Apparently she was told that they decided against the idea because she would be taller than most of the men in the division.

- The Rock laid the smack down on Twitter this week when a user, James McMahon, was trying to criticize his blockbuster movie, Jumanji, for what he felt were plotholes.

"I went to see the new Jumanji," James wrote. "F--K THE NEW JUMANJI. Here's a spoiler. There is no way a character in a video game would lose a life, then be respawned still in possession of the item required to win. That's some bulls--t. What say you @TheRock? Otherwise it was quite good"

The Rock replied, "Actually my friend, in the JUMANJI Lore Handbook, it clearly states in article 72 of section 7, that "any character who loses a life, shall return to their original state with any item they possessed at the time of their demise". So kindly go f*ck yourself James."

