Hania On If She Has Heat With People In Impact Wrestling Following Her Departure

It was reported last week in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Impact Wrestling fired Hania (aka Hania the SheWolf, Hania the Huntress) after she refused to do a 90-second job to newcomer Su Yung at the organization's recent set of Impact Wrestling television tapings in Orlando, Florida.

Last Friday, Hania issued a statement via Twitter addressing reports on her departure. The 27-year-old confirms that she has parted ways with Impact, but that it was a mutual decision and there is absolutely no bad blood on either side.

So Impact and I came to a mutual decision, and there is absolutely no bad blood or hard feelings on either side. I'm thankful, had a good time even met some cool people. But immature people like to blow things out of proportion. Thanks again to everyone at impact. — Hania the SheWolf (@HaniaHuntress) January 19, 2018

On Tuesday, she issued a second statement on her departure from Impact, via Instagram. Hania says she decided to walk away after her opportunity with the company 'didn't work out.' She has no regrets over her decision and is not losing sleep over it.

Hania then responded to a comment on rumors that she has heat with people in Impact.

She wrote, "there's no heat if there is no one has had the ability to say it to me. You people always want some drama for your boring ass lives. No one over here is hurt. Take your self righteous bull s--t to someone who gives a f--k."

Hania made her Impact Wrestling debut on Nov. 10, 2017, at a television taping in Ottawa, Ontario, where she attacked Rosemary following "The Demon Assassin"'s victory over KC Spinelli. Jeremy Borash tweeted news of her arrival and the angle finally aired on last week's episode of Impact Wrestling.

Breaking News from Ottawa: @HaniaHuntress hits the ring on @WeAreRosemary moments ago at IMPACT taping! pic.twitter.com/k1IGp7kNmu — Jeremy Borash (@JeremyBorash) November 11, 2017

Hania also worked a match on Nov. 10, 2017, beating Spinelli.

At the most recent set of television tapings, Hania worked three matches. She faced Amber Nova at the Jan. 10, 2018 tapings and wrestled Rosemary on Jan. 11 and Jan. 12.

There are conflicting stories on what led to Hania's departure from Impact. According to PWInsider, one story being passed around by Impact wrestlers is that Hania quit the company after she refused to job to Yung. The other story is that she was fired by Scott D'Amore (who currently serves as the co-executive vice president for Impact) for refusing to lose.

Hania, real name Tamara McNeill, has been wrestling since 2011. She started wrestling in CHIKARA under a mask before working as herself for Ring of Honor and a number of independent promotions.