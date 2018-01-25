Sean Waltman On Enzo Amore Allegations, WWE Cutting To Commercial During Scott Hall's Entrance, More

On the latest episode of X-Pac12360, Waltman discussed RAW 25 and more. You can watch the episode in the video below or download the podcast version on iTunes. They sent us these highlights:

Who would be on WWE's Mount Rushmore:

"It depends on what day you ask me... Strictly WWE? If we're just talking about WWE, I don't even know if (Ric) Flair would be on WWE's, honestly. To me, it would be like Superstar Billy Graham, Bruno (Sammartino), Hulk (Hogan), and I don't know... maybe (Steve) Austin or The Rock."

The Enzo Amore allegations:

"Obviously he may or may have not done this, I am hoping it's the may not part... It will play out, the investigation will take its course and either charges will be filed or they won't be. He should have got on top of this instead of stuffing it under the rug. And also quit putting yourself in situations every week of your life where something like this can happen, where you're leaving yourself open for anything to happen."

WWE cutting to a commercial break during Scott Hall's entrance on RAW 25 this past Monday:

"Yes, that was totally the opposite of ideal to go to a commercial at that point. That is what you would do. Business-wise that would be the spot to take it if you needed to. And they needed to they needed to go to break, that was the spot. There wasn't a better spot for them to take in a middle of a segment, then right there."