Title Changes Hands At Tonight's Impact Genesis

Matt Sydal won the Impact Grand Championship against EC3 on tonight's episode of Impact: Genesis. Typically, judges and rounds are used in these title matches, but in tonight's match neither were used.

This is Sydal's first time winning the title. EC3 won it back in July against Moose. Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can see how the title changed hands in the videos above and below:

#IMPACTonPOP kicks off with @therealec3 wanting to know one thing: what happened to the three-headed jury? pic.twitter.com/KUDibSeVz3 — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 26, 2018