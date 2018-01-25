WrestlingInc.com

Title Changes Hands At Tonight's Impact Genesis

By Joshua Gagnon | January 25, 2018

Matt Sydal won the Impact Grand Championship against EC3 on tonight's episode of Impact: Genesis. Typically, judges and rounds are used in these title matches, but in tonight's match neither were used.

This is Sydal's first time winning the title. EC3 won it back in July against Moose. Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can see how the title changed hands in the videos above and below:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Royal Rumble Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top