WWE Stock Hits All Time High After XFL Announcement, Triple H And Shane McMahon On XFL Return, More

By Raj Giri | January 25, 2018

- The market reacted positively to today's announcement about Vince McMahon relaunching the XFL under his new company, Alpha Entertainment. The stock jumped 1.9% to close at $34.13, which is a new all-time high. The last time WWE stock hit $34 was when the company went public in September of 1999.

- A lot of people - myself included - got a good chuckle when Vince said during today's XFL media call that three hours was too long for a football game. Vince noted that he'd like to keep the games at around two hours.

- The official site for the XFL, XFL.com, is now live. Their official Twitter handle is @xfl2020, as @xfl was taken.

- Triple H and Shane McMahon reacted to today's announcement on Twitter, as seen below. Stephanie McMahon has yet to tweet anything regarding the announcement.

