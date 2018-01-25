WrestlingInc.com

NXT Star Returns To Action At Live Event In Albany, New York

By Daniel Pena | January 25, 2018

Following a two month absence from the squared circle, Kairi Sane returned to action at tonight's NXT live event in Albany, New York.

Taking on Lacey Evans in singles competition, the inaugural winner of the Mae Young Classic beat "The Lady of NXT" after nailing her with the Insane Elbow.

Sane had not wrestled since Nov. 18, 2017, at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce, and Ember Moon to see who would claim the vacant NXT Women's Championship. Moon won the title after pinning Cross.

Information on Sane's hiatus has been kept under wraps, although Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer said earlier this month that she was "banged up."

Sane last appeared on NXT television on Dec. 27, 2017. After Moon successfully retained the NXT Women's Championship against Sonya Deville, Sane appeared on the stage and gestured that she has the NXT Women's Title in her sights. "The Pirate Princess" was suddenly ambushed from behind by the person she beat to win the inaugural Mae Young Classic, Shayna Baszler. "The Queen of Spades" used a sleeper hold to render Sane unconscious before staring Moon down.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Royal Rumble Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top