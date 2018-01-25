NXT Star Returns To Action At Live Event In Albany, New York

Following a two month absence from the squared circle, Kairi Sane returned to action at tonight's NXT live event in Albany, New York.

Taking on Lacey Evans in singles competition, the inaugural winner of the Mae Young Classic beat "The Lady of NXT" after nailing her with the Insane Elbow.

watching @KairiSaneWWE in action LIVE tonight was INCREDIBLE!!!! SHE EVEN DID HER ELBOW DROP!!! ???? #WWE #NXTAlbany pic.twitter.com/m0CwjLxccq — i love you dumpster fire (@jokes316) January 26, 2018

Sane had not wrestled since Nov. 18, 2017, at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce, and Ember Moon to see who would claim the vacant NXT Women's Championship. Moon won the title after pinning Cross.

Information on Sane's hiatus has been kept under wraps, although Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer said earlier this month that she was "banged up."

Sane last appeared on NXT television on Dec. 27, 2017. After Moon successfully retained the NXT Women's Championship against Sonya Deville, Sane appeared on the stage and gestured that she has the NXT Women's Title in her sights. "The Pirate Princess" was suddenly ambushed from behind by the person she beat to win the inaugural Mae Young Classic, Shayna Baszler. "The Queen of Spades" used a sleeper hold to render Sane unconscious before staring Moon down.