Chris Jericho On If He Felt Satisfied With Raw 25 Role, How Old Is Sasha Banks?, Tito Santana Speaks

- In his first WWE appearance since July, Chris Jericho returned on Raw's 25th Anniversary show on Monday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn Center. His role on the show was minor as he performed a song for Elias backstage before putting him on "The List."

On Twitter, Y2J responded to a question asking if he felt his talents were wasted at Raw 25.

Nope. It was exactly what I wanted to do. Nothing more, nothing less. https://t.co/nqi548DJv5 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 26, 2018

Jericho also appeared on Raw 25 Fallout and put everyone in sight backstage on "The List," including Tom Phillips, Mike Rome and Cathy Kelley.

- Sasha Banks celebrates her birthday on Friday as the Raw Superstar turns 26 years old.

26 🤗🙌🏽🎂 Thank you God for another year. May you continue to lead me, teach me and help me grow. Jeremiah 29:11 pic.twitter.com/uxAwfU6FyE — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) January 26, 2018

- WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana is this week's guest on former WWE announcer Sean Mooney's podcast, Prime Time with Sean Mooney, which you can listen to here. Here is the synopsis:

"This week on the show, we welcome "El Matador" Tito Santana. Tito talks about growing up in a family of migrant workers, and how that experience shaped his work ethic to this day. He also talks about how he got into wrestling, and his surprising feelings towards the El Matador gimmick."