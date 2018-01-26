Go Backstage With The Bella Twins At Raw 25 (Video), Alexa Bliss Says Women's Revolution Isn't Over

- The Bella Twins' latest YouTube video gives fans a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at Raw 25 as the twin duo meet several past and present WWE Superstars including Trish Stratus, Lilian Garcia, Alexa Bliss, Brother Love, Paige, Sheamus, The Miz, and Maryse. There is also footage showing all the female WWE Legends in Gorilla position before and after their introduction on Raw 25.

- Ahead of the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match this Sunday, Alexa Bliss spoke to Sky Sports. The Raw Women's Champion feels that WWE's "Women's Revolution" is not over yet as there are still several more milestones to achieve.

"You're never done," Bliss said. "The WWE has been at the forefront of promoting women in sports entertainment and athletics.

"But it would be awesome if one day we main event WrestleMania. That would be amazing.

"At the moment, the fact that we're making history is very exciting. I'm very excited by this Royal Rumble Match because the revolution didn't start with just one or two women.

"So the fact you have every woman included is awesome."

