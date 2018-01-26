ROH Episode 331 Recap: The Young Bucks In Action, Matt Taven Confronts Cody, Tag Team Title Match

A recap is shown to kick off the show featuring ROH World Champion Dalton Castle & The Boys defeating The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Vinny Marseglia & TK O'Ryan) last week.

A recap is shown of The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Vinny Marseglia & TK O'Ryan) attacking ROH World Champion Dalton Castle & The Boys after last week's show, followed by Matt Taven declaring that he will be the next ROH World Champion as he returned to the backstage area.

Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Cheeseburger is on commentary with Riccaboni and Cabana. The Dawgs (Rhett Titus & Will Ferrara) and Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) make their entrances.

ROH Tag Team Championship Match:

Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) (c) vs. The Dawgs (Rhett Titus & Will Ferrara)

Shelley and Ferrara start the match. Ferrara kicks Shelley. Shelley elbows Ferrara in the face. Shelley strikes Titus. Shelley teases a superkick, Ferrara rolls out of the ring. Sabin connects with a running kick to Ferrara. Titus comes into the ring, as does Sabin. Sabin hits an Insiguri on Titus. Shelley connects with a forearm to Titus. Shelley superkicks Titus as Sabin hits him with a forearm. Titus rolls out of the ring. Shelley holds the top rope up for Sabin as he hits a Suicide Dive to the outside on both of his opponents heading into a commercial break.

Sabin eventually picks Ferrara up in a Foreman's Carry position. Ferrara fights out of it. Ferrara elbows Sabin in the face. Ferrara drives Sabin into the corner. Titus connects with a running boot to the face of Sabin. Sabin pushes Titus into Ferrara. Shelley and Sabin hit their Dream Sequence combination on Titus. Sabin and Shelley hit a Modified Neck-Breaker on Ferrara. Sabin pins Ferrara for the win.

Winners: Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) come to the entrance way after the match. The Briscoes congratulate Shelley & Sabin on their win and tell them to enjoy the titles while they can because The Briscoes consider the titles their property.

So Cal Uncensored's Scorpio Sky & The Addiction (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) are shown paying off Shane Taylor to be backup in case of any Bullet Club interference when they face off with them. Taylor warns that if their check doesn't clear, he will find them.

Josh Woods and Jonathan Gresham make their entrances.

Josh Woods vs. Jonathan Gresham

Woods takes Gresham to the mat. Woods elbows Gresham in the face. Gresham dropkicks the knee of Woods. Woods strikes Gresham. Gresham catches a kick attempt by Woods and dropkicks his knee again as we head into a commercial break.

Gresham monkey flips Woods as we return from the commercial break. Gresham blocks a second monkey flip attempt by Woods. Gresham sends Woods to ringside. Gresham hits a Cross Body to the outside on Woods. Gresham rolls Woods back into the ring. Gresham ascends the turnbuckle. Woods hits a knee strike on Gresham as he comes off the turnbuckle. Woods hits a pair of Gut Wrench Suplexes on Gresham. Woods Powerbombs Gresham. Woods pins Gresham for a two count. Woods hits a running knee strike on Gresham. Gresham rolls Woods up for a two count. Gresham hits a Dragon Screw on Woods. Gresham hits a Springboard Moonsault on Woods from off the second rope. Gresham pins Woods with a bridge for the win.

Winner: Jonathan Gresham

Caprice Coleman checks in backstage with a brief Coleman's Pulpit segment. Coleman's guests are Coast To Coast's LSG (Leon St. Giovanni) and Shaheem Ali. LSG and Ali talk about wanting to split up as a team if they don't win their next match. Coleman informs them that they will be facing War Machine (Hanson & Raymond Rowe) in their next match.

Cody makes his entrance for an in-ring promo. Cody talks about tasting defeat and no longer being World Champion. Cody says that at Final Battle, Dalton Castle was the better man. Cody tells Castle to have his fun because he is guaranteed a re-match. Cody says that even though he doesn't have the title, at least he has the official "Ring" Of Honor.

Matt Taven makes his entrance. Taven questions if they are supposed to feel bad for Cody just because of his last name, even though they can't mention it here. Taven says Cody couldn't cut it on his own so he joined Bullet Club. Taven talks about how he's beaten everyone in the locker room but keeps getting looked over because of people like Cody. Taven says Cody is nothing more than a bleach-blonde b****, before dropping his microphone. Cody says his bleach-blonde hair got a bigger pop than Taven will ever get in his life. Cody wants Taven to kiss the "Ring" Of Honor. Taven kisses the "Ring" Of Honor before kicking Cody below the belt.

A highlight video package is shown on Punishment Martinez.

Dragon Lee & Titan, Best Friends (Chuckie T & Berreta) and Bullet Club's Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) make their entrances. Chuckie T was hit by a streamer roll, he sold it more than being hit with a superkick.

Triple Threat Tag-Team Match:

The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. Titan & Dragon Lee vs. Best Friends (Chuckie T & Berreta)

Titan and Chuckie T start the match. They exchange chest slaps. Chuckie kicks Titan in the face. Titan hits a head-scissors on Chuckie. Chuckie dropkicks Titan as he springboards off the top rope. Beretta is tagged in. Chuckie and Beretta hit a double elbow strike on Titan before hugging and hitting a double elbow drop. Beretta chops Titan. Lee is tagged in. Titan hits a hurricanruna on Beretta. Nick is tagged in by Beretta. Nick hits a springboard arm-drag on Titan. Lee comes off the top rope with an arm-drag to Nick. Nick hits a springboard arm-drag on Lee.

Late in the match, Matt and Chuckie clothesline Lee and Titan and tease an alliance. Matt hugs Chuckie. Matt grabs the hand of Chuckie and asks where he thinks he's going as Nick superkicks him. Matt superkicks Beretta. Matt and Nick hit a double superkick on Lee. Matt inadvertently superkicks Nick as Titan dodges it. Titan rolls Matt up for a two count. Titan sends Matt into Nick. Nick powerbombs Lee on the apron. Titan goes for a moonsault from the second rope on Matt. Matt somewhat blocks it and gets Titan in the Tombstone position. Nick hits a Twisted Senton to the outside on Beretta. Nick and Matt hit the Meltzer Driver on Titan. Matt pins Titan for the win.

Winners: The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson)

Scorpio Sky comes to the ring after the match. Sky gets up on the apron as Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian attack The Young Bucks from behind. Adam Page comes into the ring with a steel chair to chase off So Cal Uncensored as the show comes to a close.