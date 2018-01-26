WrestlingInc.com

Why Jason Jordan Has Been Out Of Action, TM-61 Hypes WWE NXT TV Return, WWE - Full Sail Scholarship

By Marc Middleton | January 26, 2018

- Above is video of WWE presenting Full Sail University student Jason Ferrer with a $25,000 scholarship earlier this month. Johnny Gargano and WWE NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon were on hand for the presentation.

- We've noted how RAW Tag Team Champion Jason Jordan has been out of the ring for a few weeks now due to an undisclosed injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jordan has been dealing with a bad back. Jordan and Seth Rollins are still scheduled to defend the titles against The Bar at Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Kurt Angle Says Jason Jordan Is Up There With AJ Styles In The Ring, If The Rock Has Problems Losing
See Also
Kurt Angle Says Jason Jordan Is Up There With AJ Styles In The Ring, If The Rock Has Problems Losing

- As noted, TM-61 will return to WWE NXT TV on next Wednesday's episode, which will be taped before "Takeover: Philadelphia" on Saturday night. Shane Thorne and Nick Miller tweeted the following on their TV returns:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Royal Rumble Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top