Why Jason Jordan Has Been Out Of Action, TM-61 Hypes WWE NXT TV Return, WWE - Full Sail Scholarship

- Above is video of WWE presenting Full Sail University student Jason Ferrer with a $25,000 scholarship earlier this month. Johnny Gargano and WWE NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon were on hand for the presentation.
- We've noted how RAW Tag Team Champion Jason Jordan has been out of the ring for a few weeks now due to an undisclosed injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jordan has been dealing with a bad back. Jordan and Seth Rollins are still scheduled to defend the titles against The Bar at Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.
- As noted, TM-61 will return to WWE NXT TV on next Wednesday's episode, which will be taped before "Takeover: Philadelphia" on Saturday night. Shane Thorne and Nick Miller tweeted the following on their TV returns:
Now you're all in big, big trouble... https://t.co/P7AfMgsu6f— Nick Miller (@WWENickMiller) January 25, 2018
???????? https://t.co/hain9cB5Ix— Shane Thorne (@ShaneThorneWWE) January 25, 2018