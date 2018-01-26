Why Jason Jordan Has Been Out Of Action, TM-61 Hypes WWE NXT TV Return, WWE - Full Sail Scholarship

- Above is video of WWE presenting Full Sail University student Jason Ferrer with a $25,000 scholarship earlier this month. Johnny Gargano and WWE NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon were on hand for the presentation.

- We've noted how RAW Tag Team Champion Jason Jordan has been out of the ring for a few weeks now due to an undisclosed injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jordan has been dealing with a bad back. Jordan and Seth Rollins are still scheduled to defend the titles against The Bar at Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

- As noted, TM-61 will return to WWE NXT TV on next Wednesday's episode, which will be taped before "Takeover: Philadelphia" on Saturday night. Shane Thorne and Nick Miller tweeted the following on their TV returns: