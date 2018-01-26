Jailed Steroid Dealer Says He'll Provide Evidence Of Roman Reigns Being A Client Of His

Jon Bravo, who is working on a documentary looking at the Iron Addicts Gym which was owned by jailed steroid dealer Richard Rodriguez, released another interview with Rodriguez, which you can watch in the video above. Last week Rodriquez had implicated Roman Reigns, as well as actors Mark Wahlberg and Josh Duhamel, as clients in a steroid distribution ring. Reigns denied the allegation in a statement that was sent to us.

"I have never heard of Richard Rodriguez or Wellness Fitness Nutrition," Reigns stated. "I learned from the mistake I made nearly two years ago and paid the penalty for it. Since then, I've passed 11 tests as part of WWE's independent drug testing program."

Wahlberg and Duhamel also denied the allegations.

In the new video, Rodriguez said that he specifically named Reigns, Wahlberg and Duhamel to get a better plea deal. He said that there are bigger names that haven't been released that will be revealed in his documentary, even teasing that he might have some secrets on advisors in President Donald Trump's administration. Rodriguez said that Reigns was introduced to him years ago by a wrestling enthusiast. He also said that he will release "snippets of proof" in the next week of text messages, tracking numbers and addresses where products were shipped that will be tied to each of the accused.

"That information with us communicating with Roman via text messages will be provided to the appropriate party, which will then be disclosed prior to our documentary that's going to be filmed soon," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez added that his protocol with Reigns would change depending on "the varied times in which WWE wrestlers get tested."

See Also Roman Reigns Was Ordered To Apologize In Front Of The Locker Room, How Much Suspension Will Cost Him

The DEA arrested Rodriguez and raided his Iron Addicts Gym in Miami last February following an investigation. Rodriguez was accused of being involved in a distribution chain that imported goods from China, then manufactured illegal steroids in Arizona before distributing them out of the Miami area. According to Forbes, Rodriguez's company, Wellness Fitness Nutrition LLC (WFN), had a client list that included "at least 50 customers in the Eastern District of New York." It was noted that the ring made over $10 million in the distribution of illegal steroids.

We have reached out to WWE for comment, and will provide an update if we receive it.