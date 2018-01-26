WWE Lists Most Controversial Royal Rumble Elimination, Fans On RAW Stars In Women's Rumble, Triple H

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at 5 controversial Royal Rumble match eliminations. Some of the eliminations included The Miz eliminating John Cena at the Royal Rumble in 2011 and Maven eliminating The Undertaker in 2002. Steve Austin eliminating Bret Hart in 1997 topped the list, despite Hart elimination him earlier in the match when the referee wasn't looking.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who is more likely to win the first-ever women's Royal Rumble on Sunday - Asuka, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax or Bayley, or one of the other 26 entrants. As of this writing, 68% voted for Asuka, Banks, Jax or Bayley.

- Triple H announced on Twitter that he will be going live with Cathy Kelley for an interview after WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia" on Saturday night. He tweeted: