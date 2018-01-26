WrestlingInc.com

Philly Intersection Changed For WWE Week (Photo), Lars Sullivan - Roderick Strong, Stephanie McMahon

By Marc Middleton | January 26, 2018

- As noted, RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon will be a guest commentator for the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match on Sunday. Cathy Kelley looks at the big news in this new WWE Now video.

Stephanie McMahon On WWE In 20 Years, WWE Network Improvements, Diversity & Equality In WWE, More
Stephanie McMahon On WWE In 20 Years, WWE Network Improvements, Diversity & Equality In WWE, More

- Roderick Strong and Johnny Gargano vs. WWE NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas and Lars Sullivan is scheduled to headline tonight's NXT live event in Toms River, New Jersey. There's still speculation on Strong vs. Lars taking place at "Takeover: Philadelphia" on Saturday night or possibly at the pre-show TV tapings.

- Philadelphia city officials named the intersection of Broad St. & Pattison Ave. as Royal Way & Rumble Road to celebrate WWE Week in the city, as seen below:

