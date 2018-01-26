Stephanie McMahon On Vince's Advice About Making Mistakes Twice, 2002 WWE AJ Styles Match Video, MMC

- Sixteen years ago today in 2002, "Hurricane" Shane Helms defeated current WWE Champion AJ Styles on WWE Jakked. WWE uploaded highlights from the match, which you can watch in the video above.

- The latest edition of WWE Mixed Match Challenge, featuring The Miz & Asuka defeating Big E & Carmella, is now available on the WWE Network. On Facebook, the episode has received 1.2 million views, a 37% drop from last week's 1.9 million views.

- Stephanie McMahon appeared on CNBC International's Facebook series, Life Hacks Live, which you can watch in the video below. During the interview, Stephanie revealed some advice that her father gave her regarding making mistakes.

"You make a lot of mistakes along the way but that's OK. It's OK to make mistakes, as long as you learn from them," Stephanie said. "Vince [McMahon] has an expression: 'It's OK to make mistakes, but never make the same mistake twice.'"