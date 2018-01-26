WrestlingInc.com

WWE Shop Releases Rusev Day Calendar, Miz - Alexa Bliss Total Divas Deleted Scene, Johnny Gargano

By Marc Middleton | January 26, 2018

- Above is a Total Divas bonus clip from this week with Peter Rosenberg and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss teaching WWE Intercontinental Champion about fidget spinners.

- Johnny Gargano recently spoke with the WWE website to discuss his "Takeover: Philadelphia" title shot against WWE NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas, his father's health situation and more. Gargano commented on main eventing in the Wells Fargo Arena:

"It's super cool. For me, Philadelphia was always kind of that city you traveled to as an independent wrestler. I traveled there once or twice a month, doing that seven-to-eight-hour drive from Cleveland to Philly just to try and make a name for myself. That was for no money — just doing what I could to try and get people to know the name Johnny Gargano. I got a chance to main event the ECW Arena, and now I'm gonna main event the Wells Fargo Arena. That's pretty wild to me."

Lana Talks Rumors Over Her Backstage Heat, How Rusev Reacted To Being Added To Total Divas, More
- As promised by Rusev recently, WWE Shop has just released a new $9.99 "Happy Rusev Day" calendar. Rusev and Aiden English tweeted on the 12-month calendar that features Rusev, English and Lana:

