Ricochet Picks Roman Reigns To Win The Royal Rumble, Sasha Banks Is Brand Ambassador, Sin Cara Note

- In the video above, NXT stars give their predictions on who will win the men's Royal Rumble match this Sunday. Some of the choices included TM-61 picking Hideo Itami, Ember Moon predicting Shinsuke Nakamura and Adam Cole going with Finn Balor. Trevor "Ricochet" Mann picked Roman Reigns, noting that "he's the big dog."

- Sin Cara will be signing autographs and taking photos with fans at the Colonial Honda Dealership in Colonial Heights, VA this Saturday from 1-3 p.m. The dealership is located at 2100 Walthall Center Drive.

See Also Sasha Banks Reveals Which RAW Star She Used To Have A Crush On

- Sasha Banks will be a 2018 Brand Ambassador for Cricket Wireless. Cricket Wireless is inviting fans from to tune-in to their Facebook page for a livestream of Banks this Monday, the day after her historic Royal Rumble match, from 10:25 am – 10:55 am ET. Banks will talk about her New Year's Resolutions, share inspirational stories and answer some questions. Fans in the Philadelphia area are invited to come out and meet her during an in-store appearance where she'll greet fans, take pictures and sign autographs from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET at the Cricket Wireless store at 2900 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19132.

Fans waiting in line will have several activities to participate in, including:

* Making a sign to show Sasha Banks some love at a sign-making station

* Scoring a prize by spinning the prize wheel

* Taking their photo with a life-size carboard cutout of a WWE Superstar