Sean Waltman On Finn Balor Dating WWE Personality, Vince McMahon Bringing Back XFL, The Undertaker

Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman was a guest on "The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro" and discussed his appearance on Raw, The Undertaker wrestling again and more. You can watch the full interview in the video above, they sent us these highlights:

If Undertaker misses wrestling:

"He's [Undertaker] fine. That doesn't mean he's not thinking about still doing it."

If Taker has one more match in him:

"I think so. I'm just not saying that he said that."

Vince McMahon bringing back the XFL:

"He's [Vince] about ready to shove it up everyone's ass, in short order. Don't bet against it, that's all I can say. He's got two years to get this thing off the ground. When they f--king tried and failed before they did it in two months. It'll be plenty for Vince. He already said there's not going to be any crossover between this and WWE. No f--king wrestling announcers doing play by play, no, ya know cross-promote. I think it needs to be left something separate. I think he's going to have a hard time finding enough players that don't have anything on their record. You can't have a DUI playing in the XFL... the quality of your character is equally as important as the quality of the player, just don't want the PR nightmares... public relations-wise it's good not to have a bunch of f--k-ups on your team."

If he would have preferred to be at the Barclays Center than The Manhattan Center at RAW 25 last Monday:

"No way that's where I'd be right there. That's where I started, it wouldn't have made sense to be in the other building."

Finn Balor dating Cathy Kelley and Finn being the one person in WWE to date:

"Cathy Kelley's boyfriend, Finn Balor... If you had to choose anyone in the entire WWE [to date], it would be that guy. Trust me. They kind of deserve each other, really."

