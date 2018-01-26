1 Contenders Match Set For WWE NXT, AJ Styles On What Changed His Life (Video), Zack Ryder Unboxes

- Above is the latest episode of WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder, featuring a look at Galoob's WCW Sound Slammin' Action Ring that was available as a UK exclusive.

- Roderick Strong vs. Tyler Bate has been announced for next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode. The winner will become the new #1 contender to WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne. The match will be taped on Saturday before the "Takeover: Philadelphia" event. WWE announced the following on the match:

Will Roderick Strong or Tyler Bate earn a showdown with WWE U.K. Champion Pete Dunne? Expect a classic this Wednesday on NXT when Roderick Strong battles Tyler Bate in a match to determine the next challenger to WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne. Between Strong's knife-edge chops and endlessly inventive backbreakers, and Bate's belting strikes and textbook execution, this first-time matchup is guaranteed to be long on action. That it's for a crack at The BruiserWeight's U.K. Title will only heighten the intensity. Despite their many similarities inside the ring — fundamental expertise, a willingness to give and receive ferocious hits, bottomless gas tanks — Bate and Strong are approaching the opportunity from very different perspectives. Bate gave Dunne the fight of his life last month in a U.K. Title Match but came up short of regaining the championship. A win against Strong would put the English prodigy back on track for another showdown with his familiar foe and potentially a second reign as U.K. Champion. The veteran Strong, in contrast, is still in search of his first championship since joining WWE. If he were to advance past Bate and dethrone The BruiserWeight, The Messiah of the Backbreaker would not only accomplish that goal, but he would make history as the first American to win the U.K. Title. Which Superstar will take the next step toward a WWE U.K. Championship Match? Find out this Wednesday when Bate and Strong go head-to-head on WWE NXT, streaming at 8/7 C on WWE Network.

- Below is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week, featuring WWE Champion AJ Styles plugging the 2016 Royal Rumble event because it changed his life and changed WWE as it was too sweet: