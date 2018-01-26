New WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Matches Revealed, Celebrity To Guest Ring Announce, Names For Pre-show

WWE has announced two more matches for Sunday's Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show - The Revival vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson plus cruiserweight action with Kalisto, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado vs. TJP, Drew Gulak & Jack Gallagher.

It was also announced today that Maria Menounos will serve as guest ring announcer for the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match. As noted, Stephanie McMahon will join the announcers as a guest commentator for that match.

WWE has also announced that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss will be joining Renee Young and David Otunga for the Rumble Kickoff, which begins at 5pm EST.

Below is the updated card for the Rumble, which takes place on Sunday from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

John Cena, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Elias, Baron Corbin, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, Aiden English, Rusev, Titus O'Neil, Apollo Crews, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Tye Dillinger, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Asuka, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Bayley, Naomi, Natalya, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Carmella, Becky Lynch, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, TBA

Guest Ring Announcer: Maria Menounos

Guest Commentator: Stephanie McMahon

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

2-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Title

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan

2 of 3 Falls for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin vs. The Usos

Kickoff Pre-show

WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode defends in the first-ever Glorious US Open Challenge

Kickoff Pre-show

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Kickoff Pre-show

Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado vs. TJP, Drew Gulak and Jack Gallagher

