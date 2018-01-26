Exclusive: Former WWE Diva Clears Up Rumors Of Her Being In Women's Royal Rumble Match

Nora Greenwald, popularly known as Molly Holly recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri to discuss her career and being a trainer at "The Academy: School of Professional Wrestling", which was founded by Ken Anderson and Shawn Daivari.

Greenwald worked for WWE from 2000 through 2005. During her time in WWE, Greenwald was primarily known for her stints as Molly Holly, a "cousin" of Bob and Crash Holly, as well as becoming a sidekick for The Hurricane. As a heel, Greenwald played a killjoy character, purposely wearing garments that showed she was more wholesome than the other female competitors. After a five-year career in WWE, Greenwald retired from full-time competition. Recently, there have been reports of Greenwald returning to the ring to compete in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match this Sunday. Greenwald noted that she heard the rumors, but never spoke with anyone in WWE regarding a Rumble match appearance.

"My friends' kids were texting me and they're like, 'I saw on the internet that you're gonna be in the Royal Rumble.' I was like, 'I am?! Oh my gosh! Where does it say this?'" Holly said. "So I start looking like, is this like some thing that they just forgot to tell me?

"So then, I actually called, because I was like, 'Am I gonna be?' So then I called the WWE, and I was like, 'Is this like a thing?' And they were like, 'Oh, fans are predicting who's gonna be in the Rumble.' I was like, 'oh, I'm sorry. I'm like embarrassed.' I'm just a mark who believes everything that's on the Internet. But, for a second, I was like 'Ah crap! I don't have enough time. I need months to prepare!' But then it's not even true, so it was nice enough that the fans cared enough to start a rumor. So, that's cool."

Greenwald has been spending much of her time now as a trainer at "The Academy: School of Professional Wrestling". Billy Gunn will be a guest trainer at The Academy on Monday, February 19. Greenwald stated that she and the other trainers are very excited about this seminar for students to get his insights on pro wrestling and get to see his personality. She strongly believes that everyone will enjoy this seminar.

The first seminar will be held from 6:30pm to 8:30pm for those who have had 0 to 20 professional wrestling matches. From 8:30pm to 10:30pm will be the second seminar for those who have had 20+ pro-wrestling matches. Participation in the seminar of your experience level is $50. You can attend both seminars for $75. You can register for the "Mr. Ass" Billy Gunn seminar at theacademyprowrestling.com/billy. Limited spots are available, and they will not accept registrations once the seminar is full.