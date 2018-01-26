Maria's Maternity Photoshoot For WWE (Video), Natalya On Shinsuke Nakamura, WWE Star On Game Show

- Above is Maria Kanellis' latest pregnancy vlog for WWE's YouTube, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at her recent maternity photoshoot.

- Natalya discusses teamwork in her latest article for The Calgary Sun, now available at this link. She wrote about teaming with Shinsuke Nakamura in WWE's Mixed Match Challenge:

What If Nakamura and I don't have chemistry as a team in the ring? What if Nakamura doesn't like my ideas? What if Nakamura doesn't think my impression of his dance moves are good? What if I want to take a hundred selfies with him to promote The Mixed Match Challenge and Nakamura doesn't want to?

These were all valid concerns in my mind. However, the good news was that I made some suggestions to my teammate and he was receptive! He listened to my ideas and I listened to his.

Nakamura suggested we dance a lot, and although I expressed to him that I am a terrible dancer, I told him I would give it my best shot. I asked if I could dress my cat up as him and he gave me a kitty kimono for 2Pawz to wear. Let's just say we were off to a great start!

Nakamura took the time to help show me his dance moves and I came up with a great idea. My dad, Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart," used to wear a really unique ring jacket when he tag-teamed with my uncle Bret "Hitman" Hart.

The jacket was designed to look like something Michael Jackson would wear, and it was extremely cool. I brought the jacket for Nakamura to wear so we could be matching in our pink and black leather coats. Although the jacket was old and musty, he gave it a chance for me so we could match when we walked down to the ring together. My heart was happy.

We filmed funny videos that complimented our own unique styles. The team that we faced in the first ever "Mixed Match Challenge" was Sasha Banks and Finn Balor. Before we walked down to the ring, Nakamura said to me, "We can't lose if we just have fun." I smiled in agreement with my tag team partner and the rest is history.

In writing this, our "Mixed Match Challenge" match against Finn and Sasha has garnered million of views between social media and WWE Network. We didn't win, but I made a friend for life in Nakamura. As I mentioned earlier, teamwork makes the dream work. Thank you, Nakamura.

