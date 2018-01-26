WrestlingInc.com

WWE Stars Re-Watch 2017 Royal Rumble (Video), Adam Cole Hypes Extreme Rules Takeover Match, Stock

By Marc Middleton | January 26, 2018

- Above is new video of Randy Orton, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Breezango and other WWE Superstars re-watching the 2017 Royal Rumble match.

- WWE stock was up 0.64% today, closing at $34.35 per share. Today's high was $34.44 and the low was $33.76.

New WWE NXT 'Takeover: Philadelphia' Match Revealed, Updated Card
See Also
New WWE NXT 'Takeover: Philadelphia' Match Revealed, Updated Card

- Adam Cole tweeted the following on his Extreme Rules match against Aleister Black at Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia" event:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Royal Rumble Live Coverage Tomorrow

Most Popular

Back To Top