Matt Hardy Introduces Maxel To WWE Universe (Video), Possible Royal Rumble Entrant, WWE On Menounos

- Matt Hardy posted this new video to his personal YouTube channel as a way to introduce son Maxel to the WWE Universe. Adding to speculation on Maxel, Senor Benjamin and Reby Hardy possibly joining Hardy in WWE for the "Woken" storyline, Matt's YouTube description for the video reads like this: "Up until now, the WWE Universe has only had a small taste of my WOKEN Universe. I now introduce you to the greatest SOUL that has EVAH been known to mnkind, my PROGENY, King Maxel. ALL HAIL KING MAXEL!"

- As noted, Maria Menounos will serve as the guest ring announcer for the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match on Sunday in Philadelphia. Below is WWE's announcement on Maria's return to WWE TV:

Maria Menounos to serve as guest ring announcer for the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match The first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match already has a special guest commentator in Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon. Now, it has a special ring announcer: Maria Menounos. The former "Extra" host and AfterBuzz TV founder (and WrestleMania veteran) filled in for Kelly Ripa on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" earlier today and let slip during an interview with Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") that she will serve as the guest announcer for the inaugural contest. "Maybe we can throw you in last-minute," she quipped to Brosnahan. As to whether that happens, there's only one way to find out. The Royal Rumble event airs at a special start time of 7 ET/4 PT this Sunday, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.

- WWE has not announced Heath Slater or Rhyno for Sunday's 30-man Royal Rumble match for the men but Slater tweeted the following today, indicating that he will be in the Rumble.

The 17 Superstars confirmed for the match as of this writing are John Cena, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Elias, Baron Corbin, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, Aiden English, Rusev, Titus O'Neil, Apollo Crews, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Tye Dillinger and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.